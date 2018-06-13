13 June 2018

allAfrica.com

Africa: Morocco's World Cup Dreams Shattered as U.S., Canada, Mexico Win 2026 Bid

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Biser Todorov/Wikipedia
World Cup trophy (file photo).
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Morocco's bid to host the 2026 Fifa World Cup were dashed after the north African nation only received 33% of the vote while the joint bid from the U.S., Canada and Mexico received 67%.

US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro welcomed the decision, saying: "Thank you so, so much for this incredible honour. Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege. We are all united in football, the beautiful game transcends borders and cultures. Football today is the only victor."

The Herald reported that Morocco's hopes to bring the tournament to Africa for the second time, after South Africa's successful bid to host the 2010 event, failed to receive support from Zimbabwe, who backed the North American bid instead. The Namibia Football Association also refused to lend Morocco its support, citing the Western Sarah-Morocco issue and saying it "believes in fair play and will never support nor align itself with a coloniser."

South African Sports and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa voiced the government's refusal to support Morocco's bid to host the tournament and stated that the South African Football Association would follow suit, New Era reported.

More on This

Morocco, Trump's Coalition in Final Battle to Host 2026 World Cup

They say football should not be mixed with politics, but U.S. President; Donald Trump has since April, thrown both in a… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.