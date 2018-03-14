Tagged:

Kenyan Press Facing Biggest Challenge Since Independence

The 2017 election was filled with uncertainty and saw the unleashing of propaganda and a characteristic media clampdown. Editors were summoned to the State House prior to crucial political events and ordered to skew their reporting in favour of the current government administration, writes Gilbert Nakweya, a freelance journalist based in Nairobi.



Photo: Miriam Gathigah/IPS

Local and foreign journalists cover a church function at Dedan Kimathi University (file photo).

InFocus