Kenyan Press Facing Biggest Challenge Since Independence
The 2017 election was filled with uncertainty and saw the unleashing of propaganda and a characteristic media clampdown. Editors were summoned to the State House prior to crucial political events and ordered to skew their reporting in favour of the current government administration, writes Gilbert Nakweya, a freelance journalist based in Nairobi.
Kenya: Kenyan Journalists Feel Heat of Govt Pressure
IPS, 13 March 2018
Freedom of the press in Kenya is facing its biggest challenge since independence, with government censorship on the rise both during and since last year's general election. Read more »
Local and foreign journalists cover a church function at Dedan Kimathi University (file photo).
Kenya: U.S. Slams 'Undemocratic' Jubilee Threats to Press Freedom, Judiciary
Capital FM, 9 March 2018
In what some may view as a case of 'do as I say, not as I do', US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday made it abundantly clear the superpower fully expects a respect for the… Read more »
InFocus
Like his father late president Jomo Kenyatta in the 1970s and former president Daniel arap Moi in the 1980s, President Uhuru Kenyatta is slowly embodying the image of a dictator ... Read more »
The closure of three leading television stations on January 30 to stop the live broadcast of the "swearing-in" of National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, as the ... Read more »