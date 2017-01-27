Ghana/Congo-Kinshasa: Black Stars Sweat Over Gyan Fitness #AFCON2017

Ghana are sweating on the fitness of veteran striker Asamoah Gyan as they look ahead to Sunday’s African Nations Cup quarter-final against DR Congo in Oyem.

The Black Stars lost their talisman mid-way through Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to Egypt and must now hope he can be ready for their weekend tussle against one of the most impressive sides in the first round.

Gyan brings vast experience of major championships, not just the Nations Cup but also three World Cup tournaments.

His loss would be a massive blow, not just for what he brings with his feet, but also his leadership qualities.

Coach Avram Grant had thought about resting Gyan against Egypt with Ghana’s quarter-final place already secured, but with the player having had limited game-time in the last six months, decided minutes on the itch would be more beneficial.

“Gyan has had a lack of games in the last half a year and he felt very good and wanted to play,” Grant said.

“The plan was again to let him play 60 minutes, but what has happened has happened and this is football.”

Gyan left the Black Stars camp to head to the Gabonese capital of Libreville for a scan on his groin injury, the results of which are not yet known.

Ghana have already lost influential defender Baba Rahman to injury in this competition.

The Congolese have a major injury worry of their own with influential defence Chancel Mbemba struggling with a knee problem picked up in the 3-1 victory over Togo in their final Group C game.

"He felt it early in the match, but he continued,” DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge said. “If it continues like this we cannot use him against the Ghanaians.”

Better news for Ibenge is a return to fitness of Fabrice N'Sakala.

“N'Sakala has been recovered but you know when you return like this, we must make little workouts to return [him] to the right level."

Ibenge is also still sweating over the fitness of Jordan Ikoko, Gabriel Zakuani and Jacques Maghoma for Sunday’s quarterfinal.

Ghana and DR Congo have met on 21 previous occasions, with the Black Stars leading the head-to-head 11-5, and another five draws. Their last match-up at the finals was at the 2013 Nations Cup in South Africa when they played to a 0-0 draw.