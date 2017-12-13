How Terror Groups Hide Cash Flow in Uganda
Mobile money systems pose the biggest challenge to Ugandan agencies fighting illicit financial flows. The country's Financial Intelligence Authority in investigating seven suspicious transactions that were reported by the financial sector between June 2016 and September 2017.
Uganda: How Terror Groups Keep Cash Flows Under the Radar
East African, 12 December 2017
Mobile money systems pose the biggest challenge to Ugandan agencies fighting illicit financial flows.
Uganda: URA Takes Head-On the Fight Against Illicit Financial Flows
Monitor, 13 December 2017
"It is not farfetched to say that the situation in Uganda is so dire," Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General Ms Doris Akol, said when asked how deep-rooted the…
Many traders try to under-declare the value of their goods to dodge paying the right taxes.
Rwanda: Lawyers Chart Ways to Fight Money Laundering
New Times, 13 December 2017
A team of lawyers from the United States' Conference of Western Attorneys General-African Alliance Partnership (CWAG/APP) is in Rwanda to train members from justice sector about…