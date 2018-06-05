Hate Speech Inflaming Divisions in Central African Republic
A senior official from the International Committee of the Red Cross has warned hate speech promoted on social media is inflaming divisions between the Muslim and Christian communities in the Central African Republic.
-
Central African Republic: Hate Speech on Social Media Inflaming Divisions
VOA, 4 June 2018
A senior official from the International Committee of the Red Cross warns hate speech promoted on social media in war-torn Central African Republic is inflaming divisions between… Read more »
The Imam Ishmail Nafi at the displaced persons camp in the Ecole Liberte in Bossangoa praying for those killed the previous day during the anti-balaka attack on the town. Eleven people were killed outside his house while seeking safety from the attackers.
-
Central African Republic: Wheels of Justice Turning in Bangui
HRW, 29 May 2018
Last week I was in Sibut, a town north of Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. People displaced by recent violence in Bambari, in the center of the country, were… Read more »
-
Central African Republic: Freed CAR Child Soldiers Rejoin Rebel Groups
CAJ News, 5 June 2018
SCORES of children released by armed groups in the Central African Republic (CAR) have rejoined the rebel movements following their release. Read more »
InFocus
-
The UN says the number of people needing urgent assistance has increased dramatically this year, due to the resurgence of violence as bloody conflicts between Muslim Seleka ... Read more »
-
The UN says once safe areas, such as the capital Bangui and the country's second city and commercial hub, Bambari, have become war zones. Read more »
-
The violence left at least twelve dead among them, a pastor who had campaigned for peace with local Muslims. Read more »
-
A UN peacekeeper was killed and 11 others wounded when their base in Tagbara was attacked by rebel fighters, while the bodies of 13 men, four women and four children were found ... Read more »